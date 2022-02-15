Heat to promote Caleb Martin to 15-man roster

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are signing forward Caleb Martin to a standard contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Martin had spent the 2021-22 season up until this point on a two-way deal, but wouldn’t be playoff-eligible without a promotion to the 15-man roster.

While the exact details of Martin’s new deal aren’t yet known, Charania says the Heat are signing the 26-year-old for “the remainder of the season,” which implies there will be no additional years tacked onto the contract. If that’s the case, Martin will be eligible for restricted free agency at season’s end.

Martin, who spent his first two NBA seasons in Charlotte, signed a two-way deal with the Heat in September and has emerged as a reliable rotation player for the club. In 44 games (22.9 MPG), he has averaged 9.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 1.0 SPG on .506/.379/.739 shooting.

It has been a foregone conclusion for much of the season that Martin would eventually be promoted to the standard roster, but Miami’s proximity to the luxury tax line has delayed the move. After trading KZ Okpala to Oklahoma City last week, the Heat have more breathing room below the tax threshold, creating a path for Martin’s promotion.

Once Martin’s new deal is official, the Heat will have a full 15-man roster, at least for the time being. The team entered the week with two 15-man roster openings, but signed Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Martin’s promotion will open up a two-way contract slot for Miami.