Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, And Amy Schumer To Cohost 2022 Academy Awards

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Regina Hall , Wanda Sykes , and Amy Schumer have been announced as the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards. Exclusively reported by Variety , this will be the first time hosting the ceremony for all three women.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” expressed Will Packer in a press statement. Packer is the producer of this year’s show. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!”

More from VIBE.com

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” shared Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy, and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” added Hall, Schumer, and Sykes in a joint statement.

The Academy also recently revealed a new component to the annual event to encourage fans to enjoy the moment. According to Variety, Twitter users will be allowed to vote for their Favorite 2021 Film, leaving the door open for films shut out of the nomination to be recognized on the Oscars stage.

Film lovers can vote by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes up to 20-times per day. Votes can also be submitted using the Academy’s website . Three lucky Tweeters will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at next year’s award show.

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. View the full list of nominees here .

