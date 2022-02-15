ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preakness Stakes Tickets Now On Sale

By Brandon Weigel
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tickets for the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, are on sale now to the general public, the Maryland Jockey Club said Tuesday.

For the 2021 edition, ticket prices includes admission to Black-Eyed Susan Day, a card of stakes races for fillies and mares the Friday before the Preakness, plus entertainment that evening.

Last year Rombauer, at 11-1, drew away from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to pull off the upset. The race was run before a “socially distant, limited crowd” of 10,000 people at Pimlico Race Course.

In 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, the Preakness was delayed until October .

This year’s race is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

