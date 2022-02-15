ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie “Rust” has filed a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin “and others responsible for safety on set,” an attorney for the family said on Tuesday.

Comments / 3

Renee S
4d ago

should have been done the first week with Alec Baldwin, because had he never pointed the gun at her she'd still be here.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

