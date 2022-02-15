ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the probe by special counsel John Durham,...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 22

Free To Speak
4d ago

All politicians have something to hide and do underhanded dealings, Democrats as well as Republicans! These two parties ACT AS IF A CIVIL WAR IS GOING ON…These are the UNITED STATES but politicians are encouraging Americans to hate each other based on political party lines. This is WRONG! The worst part of it is, WE ARE BEING DIVIDED!!

Reply
5
Constitution
4d ago

It amazes me the stupidity of the left, they always say follow the science, show the facts. When presented though we hear a narrative of those aren't facts or well I heard other science.

Reply(2)
5
Ruben Gonzalez
2d ago

1 POLITICSCapitol Rioters & January 6 committee Have No 'Reasonable Claim' That Trump Authorized Jan 6 Attack: January 6 committee fishing desperate. Trump is not guilty of any crimes. RINO Republicans& Democrats are guilty of a crime by twisting falsifying evidence. Three more new subpoenas means that the January 6 committee has nothing on Trump. January 6 committee A bid to release documents& phone records With out DOJ Subpoena. Pelosi & Mayor Denied Trump's request FOR National Guard at Capital-6Jan& ExChiefSund's National Guard request denied 6X's& Democrats infiltrated FBI agent(s)as Antifa causing Damage& violence? Pelosi needs to be subpoenaed For her role in the January 6 riot.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
