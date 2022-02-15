(PRNewsfoto/Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.)

For 27 years, Frenkel & Frenkel has continued to successfully hold negligent companies responsible for the consequences of their actions. Mark Frenkel, Scott Frenkel, and Gene Burkett are personal injury attorneys with a history of results, representing clients in courtrooms nationwide who have suffered catastrophic injuries from the careless actions of others. They are advocates for their clients and persevere in the pursuit of justice in every case. Frenkel & Frenkel handles commercial vehicle collisions as well as personal injury cases. They are known for their excellent results in representing clients who have suffered injuries from automobile, trucking, motorcycle, collisions. As experienced and tenacious personal injury trial lawyers who previously defended insurance companies, hospitals, and doctors, they use their knowledge from the other side’s playbook to bring valuable insight to each case. They take the “counselors” part of “attorneys and counselors” very seriously and believe clients need an advocate. They thoroughly prepare cases for trial, often bringing in specialists, such as accident reconstructionists, audiovisual professionals, engineers, medical experts, and economists, when needed. The firm also has an in-office attorney/medical doctor who is an asset to clients due to expertise about the nature of complex injuries. All three partners have been named Best Lawyers in Dallas the past eight years, were named Super Lawyers in Texas Monthly, a Thomson Reuters publication, in 2020 and 2021, and Top Attorneys in Fort Worth Magazine the past four years. Frenkel & Frenkel was also voted Favorite Personal Injury Law Firm by the readers of Addison Magazine for the past 10 consecutive years. The success of Frenkel & Frenkel is best summed up by the clients they serve. Says client M. Hargrove, “After our wreck we were so confused about everything. Not only did they handle our legal matters, but they helped us with all the insurance paperwork and were there to help us through the recovery process. Witnessing them dealing with the opposing counsel was amazing.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO