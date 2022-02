Mayor James Davis has announced that Loyad Booker, Jr. will run as the final member of his council slate in the nonpartisan May 10 municipal election. Booker is a decorated combat veteran and former Bayonne police officer. He said he is running for Councilmember At-Large with Team Davis to bridge the gap between residents and the public safety system, improve services for seniors and invest in cleaner, safer streets in Bayonne. If elected, Booker would become Bayonne’s first Black council member.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO