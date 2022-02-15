ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester PAB plans to launch soon: ‘Every hire is someone exceptionally qualified’

By Eriketa Cost
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is making major advancements ahead of its official launch.

Five senior level hires were announced last week to bring the organization closer to its goal of launching investigations in the spring of 2022.

Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director for the PAB says more hires are on the way, and you could be filing a police complaint as soon as March.

“They [hires] are going to be doing everything from helping run and supervise investigations into potential misconduct, looking into policies, practices and procedures… and we’ve got some folks working on media and outreach,” Reynolds said.

Any resident, including officers themselves, will soon be able to file a complaint in-person or online.

Reynolds says the specifics are still being finalized, with help from the city’s law department and the city’s police department themselves.

“We have teams dedicated just to keeping you informed,” Reynolds said. “And then we have investigators, who have to go through a two-month training program just to start doing the work.”

Reynolds says they’ve been sifting through almost a thousand applications, from the past five months.

Qualifications range from extensive legal experience, to social media and marketing.

“We need to have really highly trained, qualified, fair-minded people who can understand what police go through, what stresses they have,” Reynolds said.

While Reynolds is proud of progress being made, the group their holding accountable has some concerns.

President of Rochester Police Union Mike Mazzeo says he supports accountability, but wants the city to prioritize other things first.

“Record violence, record homicides,” Mazzeo said. “Personnel shortages on every single shift, seven days a week 24 hours per day. That should be the focus here.”

The police department cites the following numbers for complaints a year within the department versus calls for service.

Complaints     Calls for service

2019 -13          312,911

2018 -17          319,550

2017- 17          330,706

2016 – 24         339,699

2015 – 33         347,507

2014 – 30         357,075

2013 – 60         384,262

2012 – 77         418,842

2011 – 86         425,751

“Huge amounts of money, huge amounts of positions, for basically 15-16 average complaints a year, versus 350,000 calls for service,” Mazzeo said.

Reynolds says these numbers may be true, but claims the current system is underused.

He says once PAB launches, he’s predicting they’ll get as many as hundreds of complaints a year — so long as the process is brief, transparent and accessible.

“I think that everyone in RPD is going to learn in the coming months, how PAB is working for the benefit of everybody,” he said.

Mazzeo says the department is working to prioritize better pay for officers. He says the department has been unable to reach a new contract with the city, for almost three years.

“The hiring of new PAB members, new buildings, shouldn’t even be a priority,” he said. “Members [of RPD] have been without a contract for 30 plus months right now.”

On Tuesday night, city council will vote on a proposal for PAB to obtain an old Democrat and Chronicle office-space.

A lawsuit filed by the Locust Club is making its way through courts to determine whether PAB can lawfully enact disciplinary action against officers. Reynolds says a decision could be reached by summertime, at the earliest.

