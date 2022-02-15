Man pulls butcher knife on Bellevue employees after refusing to show vaccination card

Police (Fedorovekb/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man is in police custody after threatening employees of a Bellevue restaurant with a knife, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

On Feb. 5, around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the 13800 block of BelRed Road.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant to use the bathroom and employees would not allow him access because he did not have a vaccination card.

When the man left the restaurant and sat on a bench outside the front door, he pulled a butcher knife out of his bag and started waving it around and yelling.

A restaurant employee went outside and told the man to leave.

The man lunged at the employee with the knife over his head, but the employee was able to retreat back into the restaurant and shut the door before the man reached him.

The man ran from the area, but a K-9 unit quickly found him.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

