NFL

Kent Sterling on Carson Wentz’s potential exit from Indianapolis

By Jacob Phillips
WIBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will the rotating wheel at QB quit turning? Reports are...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ mom responds to rumors about family drama

Rumors have been swirling about Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. Now, his mom has chimed in. Most NFL fans are more than aware of the social media craze that surrounds Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to the presence of his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and (more frustratingly and notably) brother, Jackson Mahomes.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 2 Teams That Should Sign Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move...
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
The Spun

Chris Simms Names ‘No. 1 Team’ For Aaron Rodgers: Fans React

The Green Bay Packers are hoping Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022, but one analyst believes he’s likely to be on the move. Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said the people he talks to think Rodgers will leave the Packers this offseason. So, where will he land? Well, if he was forced to bet money on Rodgers’ next team, Simms is betting on the Denver Broncos.
brownsnation.com

Should The Browns Consider Carson Wentz?

It’s not shocking to see the Cleveland Browns considering all their options at quarterback this offseason. The front office appears committed to Baker Mayfield, but things change quickly in the NFL. Also, general manager Andrew Berry mentioned that they plan to improve the team in any possible way. That...
WIBC.com

2022 Colts Free Agent Watch: Chris Reed

INDIANAPOLIS – Will Chris Reed be the one that finally breaks up the Colts starting offensive line?. Technically, Eric Fisher was that guy in replacing the retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. But the Colts have not decided—on their own—to make a starting offensive line change in an offseason...
