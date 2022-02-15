ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State leaders discuss opioid legislation

By Ken Houston
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is taking on the fight against opioid addiction in Connecticut. The Democratic governor is calling on the General Assembly to approve legislation that would dedicate opioid settlement funds to eliminate the problem.

While COVID-19 remains a crisis in America, opioid addiction is a growing plague. Last year, it claimed 1,400 lives in Connecticut and cost the state $10 million in economic damage.

According to state Attorney General William Tong (D), three major drug distributors are to blame.

“AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal and McKesson distribute most of the medicine and pharmaceuticals that we use in this country.”

A class-action lawsuit involving several states led to a total of $26 billion being awarded.

“We will get $300 million over the next 18 years,” Tong said.

The attorney general said all of the money must be spent on abatement programs.

“Abatement is broadly defined as basically treatment, prevention, addiction, science,” Tong said.

“We’ve got to work on this on a bipartisan basis in the legislature to make sure we get this right,” Gov. Ned Lamont .” These are significant resources that will go toward abatement.”

Part of the legislation drawn up says that all towns and cities must agree when it comes to how the funds are distributed.

WTNH

DCP increasing medical marijuana allotment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced an increase of the marijuana allotment from 3.0 announces to 3.5 announces. The DCP evaluated the need for the increase based on the current medical marijuana market, to provide patients with greater access to medication for their debilitating conditions. Patients can only purchase 2.5 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury and Hartford extend school mask mandate

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury and Hartford school districts decided to keep school mask mandates in place after the state mandate expires on Feb 28. Students and staff in Hartford Public Schools can expect to keep their mask requirement until April, 1, according to officials at Hartford Public Schools. The Waterbury Board of Education voted […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

