Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO