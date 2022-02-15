ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over In West Mifflin

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer rolled over in West Mifflin.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of New England Road on Tuesday.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed a pile of debris spilling out of the truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzxOM_0eFCh8Wc00

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Police said they’re not sure if the load of scrap metal shifted to cause the accident. They’re also not sure if speed was a factor since the tractor-trailer was traveling uphill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZcQ9_0eFCh8Wc00

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

No one was hurt.

A large truck is on scene to lift up the tractor-trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sj2XP_0eFCh8Wc00

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Comments / 0

 

