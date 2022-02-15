Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over In West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer rolled over in West Mifflin.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of New England Road on Tuesday.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed a pile of debris spilling out of the truck.

Police said they’re not sure if the load of scrap metal shifted to cause the accident. They’re also not sure if speed was a factor since the tractor-trailer was traveling uphill.

No one was hurt.

A large truck is on scene to lift up the tractor-trailer.