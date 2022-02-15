ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall Wawa to open on March 3

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
PERRY HALL, MD—A new opening date for a Perry Hall convenience store has been announced.

Councilman David Marks on Tuesday told NottinghamMD.com that the Wawa located in The Shops at Perry Hall will open on March 3, 2022.

The Shops at Perry Hall complex is the area’s newest retail/commercial center, located at the crossroads of Belair Road, Honeygo Boulevard, and Forge Road.

The new center will feature a Wawa, a Steak ‘n Shake, an Autobell Car Wash, and a Valvoline Instant Oil Change, among other amenities.

Photo via MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate

The post Perry Hall Wawa to open on March 3 appeared first on Nottingham MD .

