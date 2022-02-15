ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man accused of 'gutting' another man's dog in Tulsa

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmwoL_0eFCgjVp00

Tulsa police arrested a man Friday who they say sent his dog after another man and another dog, eventually killing the victim's dog.

Police say officers came across a man beating a dog near 51st Street and Lewis around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the altercations started when a man walking his pit bull came across Freddie Hanson and his own pit bull walking the opposite way on the sidewalk.

Police say Hanson is known to have his dog attack people.

Tulsa County Jail
Police arrested Freddie Hanson on Feb. 11, 2022 after they say he and his dog attacked another person and their dog.

Hanson reportedly let his dog go and it bit the victim and attacked the victim's dog.

Police say Hanson then pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the arm, and started gutting the victim's dog.

It took off running but later died.

2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police officers respond to a call about two people and two dogs fighting near 51st Street and Lewis. Feb. 11, 2022.

Police say Hanson dropped his knife when officers got there and told investigators he thought the other man was going to pull a gun on him.

The man did not have a gun.

Hanson is facing charges for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon After Former Conviction of a Felony and Animal Cruelty.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog Attack#Man Friday#Americans#Facebook New Tulsa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy