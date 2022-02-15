Man accused of 'gutting' another man's dog in Tulsa
Tulsa police arrested a man Friday who they say sent his dog after another man and another dog, eventually killing the victim's dog.
Police say officers came across a man beating a dog near 51st Street and Lewis around 10 a.m.
Investigators say the altercations started when a man walking his pit bull came across Freddie Hanson and his own pit bull walking the opposite way on the sidewalk.
Police say Hanson is known to have his dog attack people.
Hanson reportedly let his dog go and it bit the victim and attacked the victim's dog.
Police say Hanson then pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the arm, and started gutting the victim's dog.
It took off running but later died.
Police say Hanson dropped his knife when officers got there and told investigators he thought the other man was going to pull a gun on him.
The man did not have a gun.
Hanson is facing charges for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon After Former Conviction of a Felony and Animal Cruelty.
