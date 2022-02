It's the song you can't get out of your head, and now it's hitting the stage and coming to West Michigan.

Baby Shark Live! is bringing its 2022 Splash Tour to both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

The show will be in Kalamazoo on April 6 at Wings Event Center and April 15 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets go on sale on February 18 at 10 a.m. for both shows.

