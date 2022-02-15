Notre Dame has score to settle with Boston College

To say the least, so much has changed since Notre Dame and Boston College met on Dec. 3.

The Eagles defeated the Fighting Irish by 16 points in that matchup and will look to sweep the season series Wednesday night when the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals meet in South Bend, Ind.

It won’t be easy, however, as the Eagles (9-14, 4-9) are just 3-11 since knocking off the Irish and are just 1-7 overall on the road this season.

Most recently, the Eagles lost 72-61 on Saturday to then-No. 7 Duke, as Boston College made just 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range and got outrebounded 41-31. James Karnik led BC with 21 points and nine rebounds after going scoreless in two of his previous three games.

“We wanted to play paint ball,” Eagles coach Earl Grant said. “We knew traditionally when you played against Duke in the past, they’re going to deny on the perimeter and they’re going to pressure the ball, so it’s hard to pressure and deny and keep somebody out of the paint. … I thought we did a good job executing that.”

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3) have recovered from the loss to the Eagles to win 15 of their past 18 games. They won by 15 at Clemson in their last contest on Saturday as freshman Blake Wesley scored 18 of his 21 points in the first eight minutes, and Notre Dame never looked back.

“The young guy is special,” coach Mike Brey said of Wesley, who is averaging 14.2 points for the season. “He jump-started us, and when you have a special one, you kind of let him go.”

Wesley was just 4 of 13 from the field in the first matchup against BC, as Notre Dame shot 38.2 percent in that contest.

The Eagles were led that day by Karnik, who registered 17 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds in a 73-57 triumph. Four other BC players scored in double figures.

–Field Level Media

