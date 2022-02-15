Serbia: Mine protesters block roads near Statehood Day event
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to lithium mining in Serbia blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was awarding state decorations Tuesday, which was a national holiday. Police cordons prevented the demonstrators from getting too close to the venue in...
Canadian truckers protesting against Covid-19 restrictions temporarily closed the border bridge between Canada and the US state of Michigan on Monday.Demonstrators blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge that links Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario, preventing other motorists from passing.The protests caused traffic delays on both sides of the border, with authorities telling locals to avoid the bridge and use the tunnel instead.It comes after Ottowa mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency to help deal with the unprecedented protests, which started as a “Freedom Convoy” against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and has now...
LIMA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that it will restart a road blockade against MMG's (1208.HK) Las Bambas mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its blockade. Las Bambas, which produces 2% of the world's copper supply,...
BELGRADE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Protesters have pitched tents in front of Serbia's presidency building demanding a halt to lithium exploration on environmental grounds, fearing a project that has its licence revoked will be resurrected after April's election. The protest is a headache for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party ahead...
Truckers are protesting Canada's latest vaccine mandate by blocking roads and creating creating chaos in Ottawa, Canada's capital city. The protests were sparked by a group of truckers who drove into Ottawa on January 29 to vent their frustrations with new Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules.
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia needed to work on increasing its economic sovereignty and that the West would always find a pretext to impose sanctions on Moscow. The West has threatened Russia with major sanctions if it invades Ukraine after the Kremlin...
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
MARIINKA, Ukraine – Valentina Gordeyeva was waiting for a bus when a rocket came crashing down beside her, spraying fire-hot shrapnel that struck her in the left hand and lower abdomen. She was initially waiting to go to a medical center for a checkup — instead, she ended up at a trauma hospital.
Tensions stemming from protests spearheaded by Canadian truck drivers over the country's COVID-19 mandates have been simmering in recent weeks, so much so that traffic at key U.S. transit points has ground to a stop and a judge has temporarily banned demonstrators in the nation's capital from using horns. For...
Windsor Police have started arresting protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking the US and Canada -- a standoff that has snarled traffic and crippled a key trade route for both countries. "Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," Windsor Police tweeted Sunday morning. "Vehicles...
The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood banks have reportedly been brought in. On the information war front, a dossier of alleged Ukraine war crimes circulated at the UN security council, and a video popped up purporting to show an attempted Ukrainian attack on chlorine tanks in the Donbas.
The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continued on Thursday as the supply chain reeled from the disruption not only at the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, but also at two other border crossings. The bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, remained closed to Canada-bound traffic as...
Washington — The U.S. has intelligence that Russian commanders have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, with commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sectors of the battlefield, a U.S. official told CBS News. The orders don't mean a...
The last big rigs were towed Sunday out of Canada's capital, where the streets were quiet for the first time in almost a month after a massive police operation ended a drawn-out siege by protesters opposing Covid health rules.
A major cleanup was underway in Ottawa's snowy downtown, where police in riot gear had faced off with trucker-led demonstrators for two full days, finally driving them out of their protest hub outside parliament.
"I'm very happy to have my city back," Jeff Lindley, who lives and works downtown, told AFP. "It's so much better today, calmer and quieter without the ominous presence of all the trucks and protesters."
A few protesters stayed late into Saturday night, singing '80s protest anthems and setting off fireworks outside a hastily erected fourâmeter-high (13-foot) security fence surrounding the parliamentary precinct.
