Bloomington, IL

Arrest made in connection to missing infant

By Will Gerard
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a woman in connection to a missing baby out of Bloomington.

In a news release, officers stated Kimberlee A. Burton, who already being held at the McLean County Jail for retail theft on Saturday, was arrested on Monday for two counts of felony child endangerment.

Photo provided by Bloomington Police of missing baby.

Burton is accused of leaving two 5- and 6-year-old children unsupervised at home, following her previous arrest. After that arrest, the children’s father had his mother pick them up.

Late Sunday night, Bloomington Police got a call requesting a well-being check for a baby. Upon entering the residence, they only found evidence that a child had lived there. They also later discovered that the father of the 7-month-old baby may have lived in Illinois or Florida, but were unable to hold of him.

On Monday morning, five officers, along with members of the Criminal Investigation Division, conducted a neighborhood canvas along East Wood Street. Afterwards, they continued their search around the surrounding area into the night.

Officers said the baby still has not yet been found. Anyone who has had recent contact with Burton is asked to call Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or email jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

