Jamie Chung Stuns in Color Block Sandals With Anita Ko, Mariel Haenn and More at Neiman Marcus Brunch

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
Jamie Chung was among the arrivals for Neiman’s exclusive jewelry exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday. Arriving in LA-chic style, Chung, who was accompanied by her husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, wore a yellow dress and white shoulder bag, and finished off the look with white cat-eye sunglasses and sandals complete with a pink bow, yellow insole, blue strap and black platform.

The brunch event took place during Super Bowl weekend and courted a roster of VIP clientele and tastemakers at the renowned Sheats-Goldstein residence, where select customers were able to view new and curated jewelry items by Irene Neuwirth, Anita Ko, Jennifer Meyer, Hoorsenbuhs, Suzanne Kalan among other talents.

Jennifer Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn was also in attendance, having had her work cut out for her since the recent premiere of the singer’s new movie “Marry Me.”

The one-of-a-kind luxury experience is meant to create an immersive and engaging exhibit and build relationships with loyal clients.

“We created a truly special experience for top customers to have a first look at the remarkable collections of these forward-looking jewelry designers,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer for Neiman Marcus. “We know that our customers appreciate one-of-a-kind luxury experiences, and we are focused on creating an engaging, immersive event for them.”

When guests arrived they made their way down a grand staircase to Club James, where they viewed the jewelry exhibition. The guests also had access to some of Neiman Marcus’ stylists, who helped advise participants on how to wear the Modernist pieces.

See more arrivals at the Neiman Marcus brunch .

Footwear News

