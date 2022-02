(Anita) The CAM School Board approved an agreement with Southwestern Community College for an educational services contract for the operations pathway pilot program. Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says one student is currently participating in this program. Croghan says this student is getting exposed to all kinds of crafts from mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and aerating the football field. “The students get a different feel in the happenings of the school system when done this way,” said Croghan.

