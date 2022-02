Lucid Winery has opened a brand new wine tasting room and event space along Sacramento’s R Street Corridor. Kevin Luther, the owner/winemaker for Lucid, started making wine under the Lucid label in 2017, and had originally planned to open a tasting room in March 2020. However, with the onset of the pandemic, that plan had to be back-burnered, and the winery was forced to pivot hard. Over the last two years, Lucid has morphed from a traditional to virtual winery, and been wildly successful doing so. Much of their wine has been experienced through sampler sets that have been shipped across the country for both corporate and private customers.

