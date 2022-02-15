ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin is now being sued by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accidental fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust last October...

943wsc.iheart.com

Comments / 85

Linda
4d ago

This was not an accidental shooting. Baldwin was negligent in not checking the firearm and that’s makes it a crime. He may not have intentionally shot her, but he was negligent.

Reply(11)
40
IneedCoffee
4d ago

If it was any one of us who aren’t famous, we’d be in jail. A life was taken, he didn’t check a deadly weapon in his possession. He needs to pay

Reply
9
Rebekah Fleming Stanley
4d ago

All his cuddling up to the family of the victim just wasn’t enough. He deserves jail time and pay a hefty fine.

Reply(2)
22
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin references father Alec Baldwin’s ‘thoughtless little pig’ comment in new video

Ireland Baldwin has referenced the time her father Alec Baldwin referred to her as a “thoughtless little pig” while speaking candidly about the negative ways she has been portrayed in the media.The 26-year-old model referred to the 2007 incident, which took place when she was 11 and her father was divorcing her mother Kim Basinger, while participating in a TikTok trend on Wednesday, in which people use The Ting Tings‘ song That’s Not My Name to share all of the names apart from their own that they have been called.In Ireland’s version of the viral trend, she wrote: “My name...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
iheart.com

Police Say They Have Enough Evidence To Bring Charges Against Kanye West

The Los Angeles Police Department says it has gathered enough evidence to bring charges against Kanye "Ye" West in connection to a battery case involving a fan. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they're nearly done investigating the incident in which Ye allegedly punched a fan seeking an autograph outside of an LA hotel. The outlet reported that the man's nose was broken after Ye punched him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Anything’ Other Than Family in ‘Very Sad’ Video

Alec Baldwin shared a vulnerable video with his Instagram followers on Friday night. The 63-year-old actor shared a reflective 6-minute video of himself venting from the airport. He announced he was traveling for work. However, he did not disclose where he was traveling or the exact project it may have been for. In the video, he shared with his followers how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and children when he travels.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ireland Baldwin Seems to Blame the Media, Not Dad Alec Baldwin, For His Leaked Comments About Her

Ireland Baldwin is taking on a fun TikTok challenge and turning it into a serious dialogue about how she’s portrayed by the media. There might be a little revisionist history with how she’s tackling one particular phrase, but we have a feeling she’s letting everyone know that her family has moved past that painful time. So most celebrities are using Ting Ting’s “That’s Not My Name” song to use the names of the characters they’ve played on TV or in film. But Ireland decided to take a more urgent tone with “names the media like to call [her].” She then goes into...
CELEBRITIES
Albany Herald

Bob Saget's head injury death a tragic reminder of Natasha Richardson's

The death of "Full House" star Bob Saget from a head injury is both a cautionary tale and a reminder that it's happened before. On Wednesday, Saget's family released a statement stating that authorities had "determined that Bob passed from head trauma." "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin Mistaken For A 'Hobo' By Locals In England After Rambling In Streets

No one ever thinks their local bum could actually turn out to be an Emmy award-winning actor. Alec Baldwin decided to visit the lovely little town of Alton in England and film a heartfelt video imagining what it would be like to grow up on the cobble streets. His sentiment backfired miserably when the people of the Hampshire county town thought the actor was a homeless man rambling off nonsense on their street.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Who has put Alec Baldwin back to work?

Alec Baldwin this week revealed the “strange” experience of returning to work on a film set, nearly four months after he was involved in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his last film, “Rust,” in New Mexico. Baldwin has said his...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lawyer Claims Unaired Footage “Proves” Erika Jayne Knew About Tom Girardi’s Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Erika Jayne seems to be in a heap of trouble. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seems to have accusations flying against her left and right. Which I guess is the nature of complicated lawsuits. Especially ones where your husband is accused of running a Ponzi scheme. A few days ago, Erika celebrated what […] The post Lawyer Claims Unaired Footage “Proves” Erika Jayne Knew About Tom Girardi’s Alleged Ponzi Scheme appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Alec Baldwin posts video about his driver’s car being stolen when he landed in UK

Alec Baldwin has said that his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK to reportedly work on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.The actor, 63, is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton in Hampshire and has shared a series of videos that appear to be taken on the town’s high street.In a video posted over the weekend, Baldwin told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: “I’m going to go ahead and record this because I think it’s funny.“I get to the airport and I get through immigration...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy