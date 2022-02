Jeff Barnes says he is running for Laramie County Sheriff. At 18, when I graduated high school, I was at a crossroads. However, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to serve—serve my country, my community, and my neighbors. With that in mind I left my hometown and joined the United States Air Force. I can still remember the pride I felt putting on the uniform for the first time knowing that I was making a difference. I felt that pride once again, years later, looking at myself in the mirror in my police uniform after I graduated from the police academy.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO