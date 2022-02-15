ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Some 16,741 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles made between 2017 and 2018 were recalled after experiencing fires.

Officials are still investigating the root causes of the fires, which occurred even with the ignition off, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Owners of the vehicles have been told not to park their cars near their homes or in a garage, to keep their cars away from other vehicles and to not charge the cars.

Chrysler said that the company is aware of 10 fires of the hybrid version of the minivan.

"As of February 4, 2022, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially relating to this issue for all markets," the NHTSA said in a statement.

Owners will be notified starting on April 2 with arrangements for the recall.

#Chrysler Pacifica#Hybrid Cars#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicles#Fca Us#Nhtsa
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com

