Could be Capcom be teasing an upcoming announcement that could tie in with the Resident Evil franchise? Early this morning, the Japanese video game publisher revealed that it had launched a new page on its website that simply featured a countdown clock and nothing more. The clock itself isn't set to expire until nearly one full week from now, but when it does, it's assumed that a new announcement related to an upcoming Capcom game will end up coming about. And while there's no guarantee that this reveal will be tied to Resident Evil, it does seem to be a good possibility.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO