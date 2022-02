Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO