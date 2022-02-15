The Oscars: Did They Get Hosting Right in 2022? (POLL)

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.

