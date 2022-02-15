ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars: Did They Get Hosting Right in 2022? (POLL)

Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

The Oscars: Did They Get Hosting...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars For Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jimmy Kimmel just can’t let his ex (the Oscars) go. The former Academy Awards host blasted the 2022 nominations during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 8), destroying movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog to mourn the lack of recognition for Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorry, Kimmel: not everyone’s favorites can earn nominations.
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
foxwilmington.com

Fans Want Tiffany Haddish or The Rock to Host the Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were announced this morning, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will host the show. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel. A recent online poll of fans has comedian Tiffany Haddish as the top choice, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, Queen Latifa, and Paul Rudd following behind. The sixth most popular choice was “no host!” The awards show is on March 27, so time is running out.
CELEBRITIES
NBC26

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Oscars 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here!. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand to reveal the nominees live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. The awards show previously made headlines when it wrapped up its 2021 broadcast with the Best Actor award going...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Real-Life Couples Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem and Kirstin Dunst & Jesse Plemons Make Oscar Nom History; Beyoncé & Jay-Z Get Halfway There

In an apparent Oscar first, two real-life couples – Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – received nominations covering all four acting categories. A fifth couple came close to a similar duo-nom in two music categories, but although both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were short-listed for nominations, only Beyoncé actually received a nomination (the King Richard song “Be Alive,” which she co-wrote with DIXSON, was nominated in the Original Song category). “Guns Go Bang,” the Jay-Z/Kid Cudi song from The Harder They Fall, did not get a nomination. In the acting categories, Bardem was nominated as the leading actor...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jane Campion Makes Oscars History as First Woman With Two Best Director Nominations

Jane Campion has entered the Oscars history books following the 2022 nominations, as the New Zealand helmer is now the first woman filmmaker to boast two career nominations in the best director category. Campion is nominated for directing this year thanks to her acclaimed work on the Netflix-backed “The Power of the Dog,” which also won her the directing prize at last year’s Venice Film Festival and nabbed her a nomination at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Campion’s first Oscar nomination for directing came in 1994 when she was nominated for “The Piano” at the 66th Academy Awards. She won...
MOVIES
BET

2022 Oscars Nominations: Here's Who We Predict Will Win

We are a month and a half away from the biggest night in TV and film as the 94th Academy Awards will premiere live Sunday, March 27. The 2022 Oscars will return to its original venue at The Dolby Theatre and will be produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Think Like a Man), which will be his first year involved.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Boulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)

Javier Bardem, the revered Spanish actor, will be the 2022 recipient of the Boulder International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. In 2021, Bardem played Desi Arnaz opposite Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a performance for which he has been nominated for the best actor Oscar; a key supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is nominated for the best picture Oscar; and the lead in Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss, which was Spain’s submission for the best international feature Oscar and made the shortlist of 15...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Oscars 2022: Hosts revealed for this year's awards show

The Oscars have their hosts for 2022 – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host this year's awards ceremony, Variety reports. Will Packer, who's produced movies like Girls Trip and Straight Outta Compton, has been put in charge of organizing the event and all three actors are known for their comedic work.
TV SHOWS

