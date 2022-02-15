ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

This Girl Needs A Home And Family, Meet Mariah

By Baxter
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mariah came to us as a transfer from another shelter, so little is known about her history. We do know that she lived with another large breed dog in the past and got along well with them. She could sometimes be protective of her food when fed with other...

wjon.com

WJON

Looks inexpensive… but does it work in Minnesota?

Recently we got some snow... then it rained on top of it. IF you had shoveled the snow away first-what you ended up with was a driveway or a sidewalk that resembled an ice rink. Very treacherous. So, with that issue most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Little Falls Reclaims World Record with Epically Huge Ice Carousel

Over the weekend, the world record for largest ice carousel was reclaimed in Little Falls, MN. This past weekend, the 5th Annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest took place on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls. The free family-friendly fundraiser event included activities such as Human Foosball, Santa rides and pictures, hockey and skating, spear fishing, igloo building, airplane rides, curling, dog sledding, kite flying, human bowling and more. A warming tent offered hot drinks and food. Hosted by Pay It Forward Foundation, the Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest raises money and awareness for Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend backpack food program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that struggle to have their basic needs met at home). In 2021, $20,000 was raised to Flyer Pride Pack and Kare Kloset.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Beat the Winter Blues by Renting This Mobile Sauna Out of Avon

Winter is awful, there's no denying that. But in Minnesota we do have a few tips for staying warm, one of them being to spend time in a sauna. Luke and Laura, the owners of Rugged Wellness MN know that well, so well that they are bringing that service to others throughout Central Minnesota.
AVON, MN
WJON

The Weekender: MOMIX, Central Minnesota Idol and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Want something to do this weekend? We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of things the whole family will enjoy. Stop out at the Pioneer Place for County Girls Night Out, see some talented musicians at Central Minnesota Idol, watch an acclaimed dance company Momix at the College of St. Benedict's, take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go ice fishing on Kramer Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
THEATER & DANCE
WJON

This Unique Invention Helped My Toddler Learn To Ice Skate

My four year old got his first pair of ice skates from his grandma for Christmas. We took him out to skate on the lake that afternoon and it was a struggle to say the least. His little legs were understandably really wobbly and he wasn't confident enough to try to stand on his own, let alone try to skate by himself. My arms were getting sore trying to hold him up out there!
FACEBOOK
WJON

Contest Turns Sartell Students’ Drawings Into School Apparel

SARTELL -- A student art design contest has turned into actual merchandise. The Sartell-St. Stephen school district held a t-shirt design contest for students and five designs are now being sold at the student run store - The Mill. Administrative Assistant Kristy Gosch says the shirts will be available on...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Does Wendy’s Have A Hidden Message In Their Logo?

In the world of advertising, I'm pretty sure there are all kinds of subliminal messages in commercials, logos, etc. Why some people are so bothered by this, I don't know. Businesses have been toying with our subconscious minds since the beginning of advertising. Fast food restaurant, Wendy's denies that there...
RETAIL
WJON

DNR Offering Free Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday marks the first of four Free Park Days in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks Saturday in an effort to get people outdoors and enjoying nature. Minnesota State Parks are open year-round to give people places to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

“Rolling Freedom Rally” Truckin’ Through MN In March

On the heels of Canada's 'Freedom Rally', there's a convoy of truckers and anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporters driving through Minnesota this March. The event, 'Rolling Freedom Rally--Truckin' Through Minnesota,' is planning to make several stops along I-94. The first rally kicks off on Thursday, March 3rd at roughly 5 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

43rd Annual Trivia Weekend Kicks Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The largest trivia contest in central Minnesota is returning this weekend. KVSC's 43rd annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon. The 38-hour nonstop trivia marathon features a variety of questions from movies, music, sports, science and history. Roughly nine questions are asked every hour, and teams are awarded points for each correct answer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud PD Hosting Career Fair, Need to Hire 10-12 Officers

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department, like most departments, is struggling to fill openings for police officers. Commander Adam Meierding is part of the recruitment team. He says this year's city budget allows for four additional officers, but they are actually down 10 to 12 cops right now.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Surprising Health Benefits from a Sauna

The St. Cloud V.A. continues to highlight whole health. Dr. Sean Omara and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON today. Dr. Omara says a recent discovery indicates many health benefits for people when using a sauna. Dr. Omara says a study done...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

MN’s “Ugliest City” is a 1 Hour Drive from St. Cloud Says Website

Talking bad about Minnesota is like talking bad about a sibling -- nobody can do it but you. I wasn't a perfect older brother as a kid (nor am I now, for that matter); I occasionally broke my sisters' toys, would say mean things and call them names. I once threw a green tomato at my youngest sister's ear and made her cry (and then accidentally drooled in her eye while trying to cheer her up). But woe to any other kid who picked on either of my sisters! I wasn't prone to violence, and I never beat anyone up. But I would jump to my sisters' defense in a heartbeat. No one had the right to pick on them them but me.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

After Four Month Closure, Lily’s Reopens St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- After a van crashed through their front window in September, Lily's Wings and Things has finally reopened their downtown location. Owner Steve Ehlen says like with many things these days, supply shortages delayed their opening. It was a combination of that, as well as approval from the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

First Egg Spotted on Minnesota DNR’s Eagle Cam

A huge sign of spring just showed up in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is running it's annual Nongame Wildlife Eagle Camera, and an egg has been spotted. WCCO reported that the first egg was laid on Saturday night. For the next 40 days both the male and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Community Policy