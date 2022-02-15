ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Injury Update

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Before the team jumped on the ice this morning, some injured players took the ice. Jonathan Drouin skated in solitary while Joel Edmundson skated under close supervision and not in a very strenuous manner, but still,...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

#JagrWatch at 50

Today, a very special happy birthday is in order for one of the best hockey players of all-time. Jaromir Jagr is 50 years young today. He might have a number assigned to his age, but he is an ageless wonder. Almost half of his life was spent in the NHL with 24 seasons accrued, 1,733 games played, 766 goals, 1155 assists, and 1,921 points. He is also still playing hockey in his native Czech Republic. His NHL might have ended in 2017-18 at the age, yet here he is still putting up points trying to get the team he owns into the playoffs. Still with the same sense of humor all these years later.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Rangers and Canadiens Believed to Be Working On Potential Trade

While there was talk the Montreal Canadiens almost moved Ben Chiarot as part of the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames, it was speculated that the Flames didn’t want to or couldn’t afford to pay the asking price for Chiarot along with Toffoli. The Canadiens are seeking a certain return for each player they are considering moving and know what each is worth.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings at Rangers: Updates, Lines

The thing we knew yesterday is official today. Huzzah!. He’s either going to score or get his ankles broken. Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Help and health on the way

It’s a busy week ahead for the Bruins with a trip to New York to take on the Rangers Tuesday and the Islanders Thursday, before ending the road trip Saturday night in Ottawa. With their upcoming trip, help and health could be on the way. Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk...
NHL
Reuters

Third-period surge carries Oilers past Kings

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kailer Yamamoto, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane scored third-period goals as the visiting Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to give new coach Jay Woodcroft his third victory in three tries. Connor McDavid added a goal and Mike Smith made...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Bold(y) North

The Bold North turned into the Boldy North last night as Wild rookie Matt Boldy took center stage in the 7-4 Minnesota victory. The Red Wings got out to a quick lead as Dylan Larkin took advantage of Jordie Benn's wipeout and walked in all alone to beat Kaapo Kahkonen five hole for the lead. Gustav Lindstrom wired a shot through a well placed screen and picked the top left corner to give the Wings a two goal lead before the game was five minutes old.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Fantasy Spotlight: Matthew Boldy

Matt Boldy with a hat trick against Detroit last night seals the deal and gives him the green light for a must add in keeper formats as well as a seat at the big table in your every day hockey fantasy. Just a few games ago the Minnesota Wild upper...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Losing Proposition

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that the Blackhawks have a trio of untouchable players namely Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones. But as many sports fans know, what management says publicly about player personnel being available or unavailable is often subterfuge. For instance, a year ago former...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Are the Avalanche Peaking Too Soon?

Following another dominant win on Sunday the Colorado Avalanche find themselves on top of the hockey world mountain. A bit ironic considering they are named after stuff that crashes down a mountain, but I digress. Colorado extended their current point streak to a franchise-best 19 games (17-0-2). They are the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

G47: Oilers @ Kings - Woodcroft, Not Witchcraft

Anyone watching last night's Oilers game would have sworn they were watching a different team had it not been for the names on the back of the jerseys. This Oilers team was standing players up at the blueline, taking high quality chances on net, and preventing the opposing team from nearly any real scoring opportunities.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Perfect February: Patrik Laine Playing for Pay

Whether it is here and it is meant to be for the city of Columbus and a pure superstar talent, the Blur Jackets are riding the wave of Laine’s play amidst the final half of his qualifying offer contract, earning him $7.5M dollars, while having 24 points in 25 games played this regular yet shortened season for the Finnish forward. 12 of those points came in the last 6 games in his point streak. Anaheim, Florida, Los Angeles, and the New York Islanders all have interest in the expiring deal per sources all around the league on this one. Writing has been out on the Ducks and Kings since his time as a Jet, and it has also been public on his desire to join the Kings. The Panthers and Islanders have been more recent since his time with Columbus due to their strength in the Eastern Conference and having plenty of young pieces to move or part with. Even at half salary, or $3.25M, it could even add to the return of the Jackets, and improve their stock in two very strong upcoming drafts.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

G47: Leafs @ Kraken - Prepping for Deadline Moves

Tonight the Kraken will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Through the early part of the month, Seattle has been as up and down; losing to Boston, then winning against the Islanders, than losing to Arizona, than beating the Ducks. Seattle has not been able to string together two wins in a row since December 17th and 20th. They will hope to break that tonight against a Leafs team that has underperformed as of late.
HOCKEY
hockeybuzz.com

Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!!! (UPDATED)

Road teams are dynamite since the All-Star break, take notice bettors! They went 3-1 on Monday night, 4-0 on Sunday, and are 22-15 since the All-Star Break! Memo to all bettors, don't bother trying to figure out the Winnipeg Jets. This team screwed me again! Watch out for the EDM Oilers with their new head coach, this team is playing a different style with an emphasis on defensive zone awareness. We have a 9 game card tonight, the analysis is below.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Ready to For Revenge In Winnipeg

The Wild head North if the border to take on the Jets tonight in Winnipeg. Expect a spirited affair again tonight as the teams will rekindle last week's slugfest. Winnipeg, thanks in large part to Connor Hellebuyck and his stellar performance in the Jets net, skated off with the 2-0 victory. The second goal was into the empty net so figuratively a one goal game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flames Vs. Blue Jackets

The 26-13-6 Calgary Flames are set to play the red hot 23-22-1 Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7pm MST. After a 6-0 beat down by the Flames on January 26, the Jackets have taken five of their last six, outscoring the opposition 26-22 in that time. The Flames, meanwhile, are...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

(Finally) Back in Action

Not much to say in this blog today, fellas. Just nice to have Florida Panthers hockey back tonight!. While the majority of the league resumed play shortly after the ASG events, the Cats had a sizable break that extended 15 days. That’s right, the last time Florida played was on 2-1-22 when they beat the Rangers 5-2. Well, not all Panthers players had that long of a break. Let’s not forget Huby played in the ASG that took place on 2-5-22…haha.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Devils

Live updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against the Devils on Tuesday. The Lightning are back on the road to face the Devils in Newark on Tuesday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Flyers Lose in OT to Penguins, 5-4

The Philadelphia Flyers were unable to nail down a 4-2 lead in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins and went down to a 5-4 overtime defeat at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday evening. Kris Letang (6th goal of the season) netted the game winner on the first shift of the extra frame.
NHL

