Injury Update

Whether it is here and it is meant to be for the city of Columbus and a pure superstar talent, the Blur Jackets are riding the wave of Laine’s play amidst the final half of his qualifying offer contract, earning him $7.5M dollars, while having 24 points in 25 games played this regular yet shortened season for the Finnish forward. 12 of those points came in the last 6 games in his point streak. Anaheim, Florida, Los Angeles, and the New York Islanders all have interest in the expiring deal per sources all around the league on this one. Writing has been out on the Ducks and Kings since his time as a Jet, and it has also been public on his desire to join the Kings. The Panthers and Islanders have been more recent since his time with Columbus due to their strength in the Eastern Conference and having plenty of young pieces to move or part with. Even at half salary, or $3.25M, it could even add to the return of the Jackets, and improve their stock in two very strong upcoming drafts.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO