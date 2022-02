Ukraine has signed a new cooperation agreement with Poland and the United Kingdom as the threat of a Russian invasion looms over the former Soviet republic. “I am glad to announce that Ukraine, the UK and Poland are starting a new trilateral format of cooperation,” Kiev’s Foriegn Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint press conference with British Secretary of State Elizabeth Truss on Thursday, according to Russian independent news agency Interfax.

