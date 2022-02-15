ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon Habitat Restoration

By Aurora Murray
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago
THE NORTH COAST, Calif. (KIEM) The federal government announces it will fund 162-million dollars in Klamath Basin Salmon Habitat Restoration efforts. The department of the interior says the money will come from the infrastructure law recently signed by President Biden. It is all part of a plan to help along with state and tribal leaders to help struggling salmon populations in our region.

