Salmon Habitat Restoration

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- As covid numbers improve across the country and here in Humboldt County, the debate over masks is unfolding. Humboldt county will lift its indoor mask mandate come the middle of next week. But school kids are among the exceptions, and they will still have to wear masks. At a press conference today, […] The post Mask mandate will still remain in place for schools appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO