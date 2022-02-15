ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Mash-Up Our Home Premiere On HGTV?

By Lucy Clark
 5 days ago
Mash-Up Our Home helps couples blend their style in a house they can both enjoy together. Here are the details about this new show and when it...

Deadline

‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea & Cole DeBoer To Headline ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’ Home Reno Show For HGTV

Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have embarked on a new adventure with HGTV. The network has given a series greenlight to Farmhouse Fabulous (working title), a new renovation and design show featuring the couple for premiere in spring 2023. The six-episode, hourlong Farmhouse Fabulous (wt) will follow the South Dakota business owners as they help families renovate their homes. “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” said Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production, HGTV. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will...
tvinsider.com

HGTV Greenlights Home Makeover Series With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Chelsea & Cole DeBoer

Two reality stars are making the move from MTV to HGTV. HGTV has greenlit Farmhouse Fabulous (working title), a new series that offers an insider look into Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s newest adventure: launching a full-time renovation and design business. Both shared the news on Instagram. Check out their posts below. The series is slated to premiere in spring 2023.
WOMI Owensboro

HGTV Eat Your Heart Out with This Stunning Quincy Home

There's a new house on the market in Quincy and it's a homeowner's dream home. When the owners of this Quincy home sat down to design it, they made sure it was top-of-the-line everything. Country living check, heated pool, check custom kitchen, check, land to roam on double-check. It's perfect in every way, and for sale for $1,275,000.
NBC Chicago

When Will ‘Days of Our Lives' Return to NBC?

As many "Days of Our Lives" fans have noticed, the soap opera hasn't been on NBC lately. That's because the popular daytime soap set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem is pre-empted by the 2022 Winter Olympics. Fans aren't missing any episodes because they're not airing anywhere in the...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
House Digest

ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

