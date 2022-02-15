How To Successfully Grow Bachelor's Button

You can argue that Salix alba is one of the most important trees in human history due to its medicinal contributions. White willow has provided the world with the chemicals needed to make aspirin and other pharmaceutical products. Today, though the tree is beautiful, the straight species of Salix alba is usually avoided for horticultural uses in favor of one of its cultivars. Because of this, it is often hard to find wild-type white willow trees available in the nursery trade. If you plan to include the species in your garden design, you should only consider looking at the species cultivars. With that caveat in mind, the species cultivars make lovely additions to wet areas and spaces that may be on the damp side, such as the edge of a rain garden.

