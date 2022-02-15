100+ passengers on DC-bound Amtrak Acela train stranded for hours

© Getty

More than 100 passengers were stranded for hours on an Amtrak train that stalled in New York City following a power loss on Monday.

For nearly seven hours, 106 passengers and crew members were stuck on Amtrak's 2151 Acela train, which was traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., NBC Boston reported.

The train left Boston at 5:05 a.m. but lost power in Queens around 8:37 a.m., according to the news outlet, which cited an Amtrak spokesperson. The spokesperson said that a rescue engine got the train moving to a nearby station around 3:20 p.m., adding that from there passengers could disembark in New York and take another train to their destination.

Passengers were given food and water while the train was stalled and reportedly suffered no injuries during the incident, according to the Amtrak spokesperson.

Some passengers took to Twitter to comment publicly about the situation.

Rebecca Velez Frey tweeted around noon on Monday that it was her first time back on Amtrak since 2019 and "of course we have been broken down on tracks for more than three hours with no end in sight."

"Apparently the universe does not want me to enjoy the outside world yet," she wrote.

Paul Cohen updated his followers on the situation as it unfolded.

"I don't have much to say, passengers have been calm and good humored, Amtrak personnel working as hard as they can," he wrote in one tweet.