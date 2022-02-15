ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Arsonist strikes twice near Western Seminary campus

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tf8W6_0eFCbtGu00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is believed to have started two separate fires near Western Seminary in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to officials.

Around 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 55th between SE Hawthorne and Madison.

A small trash fire was found on the street, officials said. While searching the area, crews found another small fire outside a Western Seminary building. Firefighters put the smoke and fire out quickly.

PF&R’s Arson Investigator confirmed it was arson.

Anyone with any information about either fire is asked to call 503-823-INFO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Seminary#Portland Fire Rescue#Se Hawthorne#Pf R#Arson Investigator#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy