Arsonist strikes twice near Western Seminary campus
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is believed to have started two separate fires near Western Seminary in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to officials.
Around 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 55th between SE Hawthorne and Madison.
A small trash fire was found on the street, officials said. While searching the area, crews found another small fire outside a Western Seminary building. Firefighters put the smoke and fire out quickly.
PF&R’s Arson Investigator confirmed it was arson.
Anyone with any information about either fire is asked to call 503-823-INFO.
