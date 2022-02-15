Netflix Is Working on a BioShock Movie

Paramount Plus and Showtime content will be available to stream in one app beginning this summer. ViacomCBS -- now known as Paramount -- announced the change Tuesday. Paramount Plus has been part of the streaming wars along with Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus and Netflix. As the competition for subscriber attention heats up, the service continues to roll out its growing slate of TV shows, films and originals in a bid to attract, and keep, its audience. Upon its launch in March 2021, Paramount offered a basic, ad-supported tier and a premium ad-free option.
