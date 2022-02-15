ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Analyst Weighs in on Arch Manning School Selection

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9Y5e_0eFCapdN00

Brent Beaird believes Manning will choose between two schools, neither of which are Ole Miss.

The Arch Manning news cycle and conjecture continues to spin with almost year to go before he officially signs with a college program.

The Isidore Newman (New Orleans) 2023 quarterback has been sought by some of the biggest programs in the country, but it was recently reported that he had possibly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from that consideration . Now, Brent Beaird, a Heisman voter out of Florida, has weighed in on where he believes the newest Manning star will go to college.

"I think he's going to Texas or Alabama," Beaird said on a radio appearance on Offsides With Marc Ryan. "David Cutcliffe is very close to the Mannings, and there has been talk and reports about Cutcliffe going to Texas as an analyst. That would have a lot to do with him going to Texas, believe me."

Manning's primary suitors have been the aforementioned Texas and Alabama along with Ole Miss and Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ix1ma_0eFCapdN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3Mwe_0eFCapdN00

IG: _jordanallen6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkhbN_0eFCapdN00

Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)

The advertiser

David Cutcliffe departed his head coaching position at Duke following last season, but he coached the previous two Manning quarterbacks in college. He worked as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee, and he was Eli Manning's head coach at Ole Miss.

In his junior season at Isidore Newman, Arch Manning threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games played.

Manning's recruitment by Ole Miss is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss . On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

Eli Manning's jersey number was also retired this season at Ole Miss with the youngest Manning in attendance.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 12

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

18-year-old Lousiana high school football player Keyron Ross shot and killed

Edna Karr High School 18-year-old junior football player Keyron Ross was shot and killed. Ross was the teams kicker and defensive end. According to police, Ross was driving on the 3800 block of Texas Drive in Algiers, Louisiana, when someone came up behind his car and shot at him multiple times. Ross was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Georgia basketball releases statement on Tom Crean report following Wade Mason's indefinite suspension

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has released a statement following this week's report that the Bulldogs are close to firing head basketball coach Tom Crean following a recent incident involving two of his assistant coaches. Georgia assistant coach Wade Mason has been indefinitely suspended following an altercation with the director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of the Bulldogs’ loss to LSU on Wednesday, Dawgs247 confirmed. Mason’s suspension was first reported by Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Marc Ryan
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
David Cutcliffe
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Heisman#Ole Miss#Mmqb#Duke#Rebel
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Arizona State football declined Spencer Rattler transfer QB pursuit after Jayden Daniels-Herm Edwards meeting

Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.
TEMPE, AZ
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
501
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy