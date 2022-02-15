ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

From Gucci Mane Clones to Mind Control: How Conspiracy Theories Took Over the Rap Internet

By Amos Barshad
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvqRX_0eFCaPsb00

In the fall of 2020, while quarantined and bored, Gavin Ruta and Carlos Juico started a podcast. Friends since St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, outside of Toronto, the two figured they’d mostly talk about streetwear. Then, while recording the first episode, Juico offhandedly mentioned a conspiracy theory he’d once heard. Just this crazy thing about how Christmas actually grew out of an old Siberian holiday run by shamans and fueled by hallucinogens.

And when they posted the clip on TikTok — “Boom,” says Ruta. Since then, Ruta, 21, and Juico, 22, have built a loyal social media audience on the back of a never-ending fount of theories. On YouTube, where they post full-length episodes of their podcast, Jumpers Jump , they have just under a half-million followers. On TikTok, where they post minute-long quick-hit theories, they have more than 6 million.

They’ll touch on anything: how Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s dad; how the head of programming at Nickelodeon has a foot fetish. But one of their biggest successes was a theory about Drake ’s verse on “Sicko Mode.” The theory suggests that the lyrics are a coded confession that he and Kim Kardashian had had liaisons. And the two hosts have a number of other theories about rap music. DONDA was a seance. DONDA features secret binaural beats. An obscure rapper predicted the pandemic in 2013. 6ix9ine was an FBI agent the whole time. Tupac is Playboi Carti. Tupac is alive.

Of course, hip-hop has been intertwined with conspiracy culture since the late Nineties, when fans were first saying that Tupac was alive. But the past few years have seen heretofore unimaginable events, from the pandemic to the Capitol riot, in quick succession. You don’t have to be a conspiracist to believe that the world isn’t quite what it seems. Couple that with TikTok, and you get lost quickly.

For example, it only took hours for fans to come up with wild theories surrounding the tragedy at last year’s Astroworld Festival . Before details of what unfolded were clear, musings about satanic rituals, and “needle pricks” abounded. The language of conspiracy theories has become so common, artists themselves have started to tap in.  In recent weeks, Kanye has used Instagram as a sounding board for a number of vague posts about Pete Davidson (who is reportedly now dating Kim Kardashian), Billie Eilish, and even Hillary Clinton. By now, it’s an unavoidable element of pop culture at large. The myriad fan-generated theories intertwine with long-standing suspicions about the rich and powerful, making for a reality that always seems stranger than fiction.

In 2011, a Cornell University professor named Travis L. Gosa published a paper — “Counterknowledge, Racial Paranoia, and the Cultic Milieu: Decoding Hip-Hop Conspiracy Theory” — arguing that hip-hop embraces an “eccentric fusion of stigmatized knowledge,” which includes conspiracy theories alongside “apocalyptic prophecy” and “numerology” and “helps preserve hip-hop’s deviant status.”

While the prevalent conspiracy theories are “empirically inaccurate,” Gosa writes, they are nonetheless valuable because they are “rooted in an attempt to articulate inequality” and to hold “government responsible for the well-being of all its citizens.”

Gosa points out the tendency for conspiracists to traffic paranoiac homophobia and argues that “the discursive strategy” of the conspiracy theory righteously sounds an alarm before ultimately failing its adherents. “Rather than seeking systemic solutions,” the theorists “search for individual conspirators.”

Gosa was largely examining the pre-digital age of independently published books sold on street-corner card tables before TikTok accelerated the pace of creation and exposure.

Juico and Ruta say they get a lot of their theories from 3 a.m. Reddit binges, or from fan contributions on the Jumpers Jump Discord. And Juico admits that he’s been watching conspiracy videos, from YouTubers like Matthew Santoro and Shane Dawson, since the second grade. Conspiracy theorizing is now elemental to his way of thinking. “Sometimes, it’s just me in the shower,” Juico says of the theories discussed on Jumpers Jump . “Yo, honestly, sometimes it just comes to me.”

A.D. Carson, a professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia, has a simple answer to the question of why conspiracy theories are so prevalent in hip-hop. “We understand that hip-hop is not a unique place that you go to for sexism or misogyny or for any of the phobias,” he says. And just like the world is sexist and misogynist, there’s this: “The world fucking loves conspiracy theories!”

Hip-hop takes in a mass conspiracy culture and, in its inimitable way, booms it back out stronger and odder. “The Overton window moves slowly, but sometimes it moves sharply,” Carson says, citing just one recent example: a QAnon theory that JFK Jr. is coming back from the dead to run as Trump’s 2024 VP. “The Overton window in hip-hop has always been fairly wide open. Who’s gonna tell you you can’t write a rap song based on” alternative histories like “ The Unseen Hand or The Isis Papers ?”

In the Nineties, you could trace the contours of the proliferation of conspiracies in hip-hop. Prodigy, for example, is almost certainly the first person to rap about the Illuminati. He warned us of the shadowy elites who “ want my mind, soul, and my body .”

Prodigy undoubtedly learned about the Illuminati from reading William Cooper’s underground classic Behold a Pale Horse , itself a staple of hip-hop conspiracists . Many other conspiratorial rappers from the era were influenced by the ideology of the Five Percenters, who believe the world is divided between the 85 percent who know nothing, the 10 percent who control the 85 percent, and the five percent who know the truth.

I admit to Carson that, while I find outsider texts full of insane shit like Behold a Pale Horse endearing for their sincerity, I have a hard time seeing TikTok as similarly earnest. On social media, it feels like all that bonkers stuff just gets reduced to shareable content. He waves off my concern: “Books are technology, as well. The technology of TikTok democratizes. It’s not a different thing. It’s just happening in a different context.”

“Sometimes,” Carson continues, “these conversations set up a false binary. Like, legitimate history and illegitimate history, or history versus conspiracy theories. But we have to come to terms with the fact that a lot of what we’re given as history is conspiratorial information that a lot of people agreed on.”

Maybe you remember this one: Chingy, the one-hit wonder, telling us that ISIS wasn’t real. In 2014, he wrote on Instagram, “I want everyone to beware that #ISIS is another made up terrorist group created by the #USandIsrael to create a major problem which sets off a major solution which is #WAR. Don’t be fooled by your tv programs showing you heads being cut off and all that; they stage things to create wars so that they (illuminati you can call them) can control population and natural resources while depopulating the world’s civilization down.” It was an easy punch line, a quickly forgotten bit of internet ephemera. Chingy doesn’t believe in ISIS!

But since then, foreign-policy commentators have persuasively argued that the dangers of ISIS were either purposefully or unwittingly overblown. As The Atlantic’s Simon Cottee wrote in 2019, “the Western media have consistently overestimated the group,” and in the process created a public image of ISIS as “a Terminator-like” entity able to come “back from the dead to terrorize and destroy all who stand in its path.” Dianne Feinstein, the former chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, once famously declared that ​​”the threat ISIS poses cannot be overstated.”

OK, so: No, the Illuminati didn’t create ISIS. But, yes, American institutions did inflate the threat of ISIS and did terrify its own population for professional gains. Yes, the world is this ugly, this crazy, this fucked up. What Chingy said wasn’t factually right, but maybe, emotionally, it was.

Carson’s bigger point on ahistorical sources like hip-hop conspiracies is that even though “the proliferation is problematic as fuck,” they help to teach you to “scrutinize everything.” In their most idealized form, what conspiracy theories are doing is teaching you how to think critically.

There’s a pervasive feeling that we’ve moved into a dark and unknown world full of lies. This suggests another false binary: that a world of ultimate truth once existed, a past reality where there was a mass media that we could all trust all of the time. “We have to ask, in our culture, what is the utility of mythology?” Carson says. “I don’t know if folks are really arguing about the accuracy of the historical narrative so much as they are arguing whose myths we are going to abide by.”

When I ask Juico and Ruta if they ever feel weary of trafficking in TikTok conspiracies, they say yes. But not because they worry they’ll improperly influence their followers, or because they worry healthy young minds will be warped by all this time spent in the darkness. No, they worry they might irritate the local megastar. “Drake’s not too far away!” Juico laughs. “He’ll be here in 15 minutes!”

Is that all you’re worried about? Maybe accidentally annoying a celebrity?

Juico smiles, showing his braces, and admits one other thing: “Sometimes I do get scared, like, Illuminati might be at my door or some shit.”

Ruta plays along, explaining how he’ll wiggle out of said Illuminati’s clutches: “Carlos, you’re the main conspiracy guy. I’m not it!”

Cackling, Juico shouts back, “They’re coming for you too, bro! They’re coming for you too!”

More from Rolling Stone

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes for Something She Didn’t Do

Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tupac
Person
Gucci Mane
TheConversationCanada

How books, movies and TV help us understand the infodemic, anti-vax messages and conspiracy theories

The World Health Organization defines an infodemic as “too much information including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak.” While the term is new, the problem is not. For centuries, writers have recognized that disease outbreaks spur the spread of incorrect information, or misinformation. Read more: How Canadians can use social media to help debunk COVID-19 misinformation My research focuses on 19th-century literature, including representations of medicine, and extends to television series that draw...
PUBLIC HEALTH
extratv

Kanye West Doc Reveals Rapper Was Suicidal, Addicted to Pills

The new Netflix docuseries “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is revealing disturbing details about the rapper’s past. The trilogy explores Ye’s rise to superstardom with the help of behind-the-scenes footage shot by his friend Clarence “Coodie” Simmons over two decades. The first episode just dropped,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theories#Conspiracy Theory#Conspiracy Theorists#Siberian#Tiktok#Jumpers Jump#Fbi#Capitol
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Slim Thug Shows The Dangerous Side Of Rappers Flashing Money On Instagram

Flashing stacks of cash and other valuables on Instagram has become common practice among young rappers, but it can often lead to trouble. Jealousy, desperation and straight up hate can have disastrous outcomes. On Thursday (February 3), Slim Thug shared an Instagram post illustrating the dangers of exposing cash online....
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Did The Shadiest Thing On Social Media After His Feud With Kim—How Are Their Kids Handling This?!

Kanye West has deleted every single Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – following his estranged ex-wife’s recent Instagram post about the “hurtful” comments he made about her parenting style on social media. Is this his way of extending an olive branch to the former KUWTK star?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy