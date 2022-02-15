ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

I drove the $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Here are 8 pros and cons to consider before buying the little truck.

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojb0A_0eFCaMTe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuHx1_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • I tested the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, the brand's new compact pickup.
  • I loved its versatile bed full of storage cubbies and its fun driving experience.
  • The Santa Cruz retails for roughly $24,000 to start. Our tester came out to just over $41,000.

Put off by today's tank-sized Fords and Chevys but still want some pickup-truck functionality? Hyundai has heard your prayers.

Its new 2022 Santa Cruz presents a more compact and city-friendly alternative to the most popular trucks of the day. It's built like an SUV rather than a traditional truck, meaning it's more agile and easier to drive than a bulky Ford F-150.

We drove Hyundai's new truck and found eight pros and cons to consider before you buy.

Pro: Surprisingly versatile bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sbzq0_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

Between its under-floor cargo area, storage cubbies, and built-in steps for easy loading and unloading — all standard equipment — the Santa Cruz's stubby bed is incredibly versatile . Add the option of a roll-up bed cover, and you've basically got a giant, weather-proof trunk.

It's not massive by truck standards, but it swallowed up my mountain bike (with the front wheel removed) without a hitch.

Con: Bed size can't match bigger trucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3ZIn_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

If you're looking for a vehicle to haul plywood or other bulky items daily, the Santa Cruz shouldn't be your weapon of choice. While you can carry 4x8 foot sheets of plywood in the Santa Cruz's four-foot cargo box, they'll need to lie across the lip of the tailgate.

The Santa Cruz is more about transporting bikes, beach chairs, and mulch than heavy-duty building materials. After all, Hyundai doesn't even call it a truck, but rather a "sport adventure vehicle."

Pro: Turbo is fun to drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00k77d_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

The top-of-the-line, $41,000 Santa Cruz Limited we tested was a joy to drive thanks to its punchy turbocharged engine. The four-cylinder's 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque made merging and passing a breeze.

Con: Pricier than the Ford Maverick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28v9kR_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

Shoppers looking for a compact truck can choose from two options: the Santa Cruz and the Ford Maverick . The Santa Cruz is the pricier option, starting at around $24,000 and stretching past $40,000 for a fully-loaded model.

The Maverick starts at $20,000. An all-wheel-drive, turbocharged Maverick can be had for less than $24,000. To get the same in the Santa Cruz, you need to upgrade to the SEL Premium trim, which costs $35,830.

For the extra dough, though, the Santa Cruz comes with more standard tech and a more plush interior than its rival.

Pro: Extensive safety and tech features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtQta_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

H

Lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and forward-collision warning all come standard on the Santa Cruz. Limited models also come with blind-spot monitoring and blind-spot camera views that display whenever you hit the turn signals, which I found extremely helpful.

Base models come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Con: Compact truck, compact back seat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpUyL_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

While the Santa Cruz sits on the same underpinnings as Hyundai's Tucson SUV, Hyundai had to do some rearranging to fit a truck bed in that footprint. That meant sacrificing some room in the back seat. While legroom isn't terrible, large adults may find the rear seats cramped on long journeys. The upright seating position doesn't help matters.

Pro: Weird for the better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tn1vb_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

It may not be everybody's cup of tea, but I quite like the Santa Cruz's oddball styling. It rejects the boxy proportions and angry front grilles that dominate today's trucks in favor of a charmingly quirky look that's all its own.

Con: Lacks physical buttons in top trim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4IPZ_0eFCaMTe00
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tim Levin/Insider

The fancy Santa Cruz Limited comes with a larger, 10.25-inch touchscreen and an array of smooth, tap-sensitive buttons instead of regular ones. That means don't get conventional, physical buttons or knobs for the volume, climate controls, or radio, which could irk some buyers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Not to Buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

If you need some pickup truck utility without any outstanding features, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is an obvious choice. However, if you need more size and capability, you should avoid it. Here are some significant reasons not to buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: The...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Small Truck? 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Ford Maverick

Compact pickup trucks are back. A new category of trucks emerges with an unlikely pair. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the first foray into this world for the Korean brand, while the Ford Maverick comes from a brand that’s been making trucks for more than a century. These two tiny trucks harken back to when compact trucks ruled the roads. These two go head to head in a modern-day battle.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Pros And Cons#Ford Maverick#Tea#Vehicles#Fords#Chevys
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Knows How To Fight The Ford Maverick

The truck market is rapidly changing in 2022. New entrants like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have breathed new life in the compact pickup segment, and the Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive later this year to usher in a new electrified era. Though it hasn't quite broken the market wide open, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is quietly a smash hit for the Japanese automaker. Speaking with Nissan at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, CarBuzz learned how the brand is happy with its current truck offerings but openly aware of where the segment is heading.
CARS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Independent

Electric Porsche breaks battery record by driving from LA to New York with just 2.5 hours of charge

An electric Porsche has broken the record for crossing the United States with the shortest charging time, travelling from Los Angeles to New York with less than 2.5 hours of charge.The 2021Porsche Taycan, driven by electric car enthusiast Wayne Gerdes, travelled over 4,500km (2,800 miles) from coast to coast, spending just two hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds recharging at Electrify America stations along the way.It broke the existing record by nearly three times, and was five times better than the record charging time set by a Tesla Model S.The journey was completed on 12 November, 2021, but was only...
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 So Far In 2022

First off, let’s just say that for under 15Gs, these used SUVs won’t be recent vehicles, nor will they be low mileage creampuffs. They have the potential to be low mileage examples, but mostly, they’ll all have over 100,000 miles on the ticker. Generally, the lower the mileage, the better the car/SUV overall will be. That said, there are some really great used SUVs you can scoop up if 15 grand is your threshold.
BUYING CARS
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

5 Worst Compact SUVs for the Money in 2022

Not every compact SUV on the market provides incredible value for its price. Some models may not be worth their price tags compared to rivals that offer more value. Here are the worst compact SUVs for the money in 2022. The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox offers little value for its price.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Ford F-150 Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular pickup trucks on the market. It was the best-selling vehicle in America not long ago. Folks looking for a new full-size pickup truck will likely consider buying a used truck. But they should be aware of the F-150’s best model years. After all, not all model years were created equal, and folks should avoid a few Ford F-150 model years.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

397K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy