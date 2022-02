Tickets are on sale now for two more 2022 concerts at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Country superstar Jason Aldean will perform at the St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Sept. 15 as part of his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.” Special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO