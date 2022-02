A week after releasing beta 2 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4, Apple is now seeding the third beta of these operating systems to developers. Today’s build is 19L5425e. It’s important to note that while all developers can already download beta 3 of tvOS 15.4, only selected users can try the beta version of HomePod, which means so many developers can only use the new operating system when it launches.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO