ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lawyer charged in Durham probe accuses prosecutors of seeking to ‘inflame media coverage’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Neidig
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7SWX_0eFCaAsw00

( The Hill ) – A lawyer who was indicted in September as part of special counsel John Durham ‘s long-running investigation into the FBI’s probe of the 2016 Trump campaign accused Durham of using the case to fuel right-wing media narratives claiming political persecution of former President Trump .

Lawyers for Michael Sussman , an attorney f acing a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI, responded late Monday night to Durham’s surprise allegations last week that Sussman’s clients had organized a conspiracy to spy on the Trump White House. In a court filing, Sussman’s lawyers said the information Durham’s office submitted to the court was misleading and unnecessary, and could only be intended to stir up media and jury bias against their client.

“Given the Special Counsel’s pattern of including unnecessary prejudicial material in public filings, there can be no doubt that the superfluous ‘Factual Background’ in the Special Counsel’s motion is intended to further politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool,” they wrote in their brief Monday night.

The defense lawyers asked a federal judge to strike the portion of Durham’s Friday brief from the court record, a procedural move to rid the record of filings that are irrelevant or inappropriate.

Durham’s prosecutors allege Sussmann lied when he told the FBI general counsel during a 2016 meeting that he was not representing any client when he presented findings from cybersecurity researchers that suggested links between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The special counsel’s office has accused Sussmann of hiding that he was working for the Clinton campaign when he met with the FBI.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Durham’s court filing Friday that contained the allegations stirred up a conservative media frenzy.

Ostensibly raising issues about conflicts of interest for Sussmann’s defense counsel, the brief digressed into details that had not been raised in the indictment.

Attorneys with the special counsel’s office wrote that Rodney Joffe, a cybersecurity consultant referred to in court filings as “Tech Executive-1,” exploited nonpublic White House data from his former company’s pending government contract in order to find damning information about Trump.

“Tech Executive-1’s employer, Internet Company-1, had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP,” the brief reads, using an acronym to refer to the White House’s Executive Office of the President.

“Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Sussmann’s defense lawyers called the details misleading and inaccurate, pointing out that neither their client nor any other defendant has been charged with any type of conspiracy or fraud as part of the Durham investigation.

“To make this case a partisan affair and to inflame media coverage, the Special Counsel chose to include allegations that Mr . Sussmann was part of a wide-ranging scheme involving a number of uncharged parties including the Clinton Campaign, Law Firm-1, Campaign Lawyer-1, a U.S. Investigative Firm, Tech-Executive-1, and a number of computer data researchers who all worked together to unfairly influence the 2016 election,” the defense lawyers said in their filing on Monday. “In so doing, the Special Counsel featured grossly misleading excerpts of emails among Tech-Executive-1 and other researchers, omitting statements that showed the researchers agreed with the findings and otherwise operated in good faith.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

3 charged with killing Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February. Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. This comes exactly a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stealing lawnmower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to steal a lawnmower.  Jimmy Lee Wright, 55, was arrested after officers believed he was involved with a burglary. On Feb. 13 at about 2:53 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South for a burglary in progress.  […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

In a surprising twist, Trump uses inaccurate Durham reporting to boost his election claims

It’s been less than a week, but the inaccurate summary of a court filing by special counsel John Durham promulgated on the right has become canon. Here, for example, is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) articulating it on Fox News on Wednesday night (shortly before taking a moment to plug campaign merchandise glamorizing his encouragement of protesters on Jan. 6).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media General#Conservative Media#Defense Lawyers#Fbi#The Special Counsel#The Trump Organization#Russian
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Clinton cornered: Hillary refuses to answer questions AGAIN about Durham revelation that she paid to spy on Trump campaign after arriving at daughter Chelsea's NYC home and going to Queens restaurant with film crew

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday. Clinton continued to stonewall questions later the same day as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy