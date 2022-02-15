ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Avalanche Buries Skier After He Falls From 50-Foot Cliff In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A skier miraculously survived an avalanche sending him over a cliff and leaving him buried in snow , according to FOX 31 on Monday (February 14).

On Sunday around 12 p.m., a mother and her son were trying to get a piece of rappel gear they left behind at Loveland Pass, according to the Summit Rescue Group (SCRG). The son, who was on skis, managed to get to the top of a ski chute called "Butt Crack" and cut across a steep slope under the ridge.

That's when the avalanche suddenly started , knocking the victim between 200 and 300 feet away, including a 50-foot fall from a cliff, SCRG says. The mother didn't get caught in the avalanche.

It reportedly took her 10 minutes to reach her son, who was buried up to his waist in snow. He suffered minor injuries from the incident, SCRG added. Even though multiple agencies responded to the avalanche, the duo didn't need help and was able to ski out on their own, according to the rescue group.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says they get 2,3000 reports of avalanches every season. For avalanche forecasts and other resources, check out CAIC's page before you head out to the backcountry.

