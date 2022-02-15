Mark Pysyk to play his 500th NHL game

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Mark Pysyk will be back in the lineup on Tuesday and will play his 500th NHL game.

Pysyk was drafted by the Sabres 23rd overall in the 2010 draft and has played 171 games with Buffalo. He also played 292 games with the Florida Panthers and 36 with the Dallas Stars.

Pysyk signed with Buffalo this season because the Sabres were going to use him on defense. The past two seasons with Dallas and Florida, he was mostly a forward. Pysyk of course is proud of 500 games, “I’m excited about it. There have been some highs and some lows on the way here, but to get here is pretty cool.”

In 2012-13, Pysyk played 19 games with the Sabres starting March 17. He doesn’t remember a lot about his first NHL game, “It was in Washington, I don’t remember much, it was all a blur, a lot of nerves, but that was nine years ago and time goes really fast.”

Don Granato seems to be using a rotation of Jacob Bryson, Pysyk and Robert Hagg to be the healthy scratch leaving the young players in. Pysyk said he knows where Granato is coming from, “Absolutely, on defense we’ve got a lot of great young players and they’ve got to be playing, so I definitely understand what’s going on.”

Casey Mittelstadt has been practicing hard and improving daily. He won’t play Tuesday and Granato doesn’t know about Thursday.

In Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the line of Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had nine points. Granato is looking for another combination that can help them out. On Sunday, Dylan Cozens centered Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson. On paper that looks like an intriguing group, but on Sunday, they turned the puck over all day and had very little chemistry. With that being said, I think they need to get more chances together. Granato said, “I’m going to go do a video session with the three of them. We’ll watch a few clips from the last game and give them a few ideas for today, so I am excited about the potential of Cozens and Krebs and Olofsson, I think they left a lot on the table last game and we’ll give them some pointers for tonight and they’ll produce more scoring chances and hopefully goals.”

Granato is hoping with their skill, they can evolve together. Olofsson hasn't scored since Halloween which covers 30 games.

Dustin Tokarski gets the stat in goal after a rough outing Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tokarski is 4-6-4 with a 3.32 goals against and .902 save percentage.

New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov is in NHL COVID-19 Protocols and is stuck in Calgary. Cory Schneider has been called up.

This is the final game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders have lost three out of four games.

Mathew Barzal is the Islanders leading scorer with 30 points in 39 games.

Kyle Palmieri has been an awful transaction and then signing for New York as he only has one goal in 29 games.

Join Schopp and the Bulldog for the pregame starting at 6:00 when they’ll be joined by Granato, Pysyk and Kyle Okposo.