Dancing with The Stars Live Tour 2022 at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, February 16 at 4 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $38.75 and are on sale now at RuthEckerdHall.com. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season! The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO