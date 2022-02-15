ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons responds to mental health skeptics: 'They should be happy I'm smiling'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJMfX_0eFCZwup00

The state of Ben Simmons’ mental health was called into question by many on social media after a video showed the new Nets guard at team shootaround on Monday after spending the entire season away from the 76ers, which was accompanied by Simmons telling his former team that he needed time to address his mental health before playing this season.

But Simmons was on the bench during the Nets’ win over the Kings on Monday night, and spoke with reporters for the first time all season on Tuesday, and the change of scenery seems to have helped his mental state. To those who feel his sudden change of outlook puts his previous mental health into doubt, Simmons had this to say:

“They should be happy I'm smiling, honestly,” Simmons said. “I've had some dark times over these last six months, and I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team and this organization. People are gonna say what they want…people are always gonna have their own opinions.”

As for what contributed to his mental health struggles in Philadelphia, Simmons declined to elaborate, but did say that his mental health had “nothing” to do with his eventual exit.

“For me, the mental health has nothing to do with the trade,” Simmons said. “It was a bunch of things I was dealing with as a person in my personal life that I don’t want to go into depth with. But I’m here now…I’m focused on getting on the floor and building something great here.”

Still, Simmons made it clear that mental health was an issue down the stretch of his Sixers tenure, leading him to never step on the floor as a Sixer this season following last year’s playoff slump and the trade rumors that followed after he initially refused to report to training camp. But he is ready for a new beginning in Brooklyn.

“It just piled up. A bunch of things that had gone on over the years, to where I knew I wasn’t myself and needed to get back to being myself and being happy as a person and taking care of my well-being,” Simmons said. “That was the major thing for me. It wasn’t about the basketball or the money…I want to get back to being who I am and playing basketball at that level and being myself.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

76ers president Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: ‘I believe him’

Did Ben Simmons miss all his 76ers games this season, as he claimed, due to mental-health issues? Or was he just holding out to induce a trade?. Philadelphia’s judgment seemed apparent, as the team reportedly fined him more than $19 million before dealing him to the Nets. But 76ers...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mental State#Brooklyn#Sixers
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Tyrese Maxey Reacted Brilliantly To Isiah Thomas Joking About Not Shaking His Hand After The Rising Stars Game: "This Ain't 1988."

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.
NBA
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy