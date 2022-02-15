ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs: Association Press recognizes TR work

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 9 days ago
TR receives AP nominations

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Times Recorder received 10 nominations from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Newspaper Contest for work from 2021. The Times Recorder competes in Division II. Winners will be announced April 3.

Chris Crook received nominations for best feature writer, best photographer, best photo story and best public service for a look inside a COVID-19 ward.

Sam Blackburn was nominated for best sports writer, best sports columnist and best sports enterprise for a story on wrestling teams adapting to COVID-19 protocols.

Erin Couch received nominations for best public service for a story on sewer issues in Licking View and two spots for best explanatory reporting for stories on Fultonham rebuilding its government and property taxes being overvalued in minority areas of Zanesville.

The Times Recorder also received a nomination for best digital presence.

MU team places in competition

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum University placed first in Ohio at the Ohio University 1804 and Ohio Forensic Association Novice State Championship speech and debate tournament.

Hope Craft placed fifth and Madison Humphrey sixth in novice informative speaking. Craft was second and Tyler Reed fourth in novice extemporaneous speaking. Craft was first and Reed fifth for novice IPDA. Overall, Craft was second and Reed fourth.

The state varsity competition is Feb. 18 to 19 at Otterbein University.

Locals achieve at KSU

KENT — Named to the fall semester president's list at Kent State University were Brooke Brock, Sydney Carson, Morgan Jinkens, Brianna Larimer, Lauren Wyatt of Zanesville; Kendall Lent and Hayley Malenda of Chandlersville; Tamia Miracle of Chesterhill; Joleigh Harrop of Duncan Falls; Allison Losco of Junction City; Treasure Johnson and Wyatt Nicewanger of Malta; Benjamin Geyer and Megan Geyer of New Concord; Brooke Guisinger of New Lexington; Christian Milleson of Norwich; Austin Redman of Frazeysburg; Reagan Baughman and Chloe Eicher of Nashport; and Dakota Fisher of Roseville.

Named to the dean's list were Just Allen, Mikayla Barbour, Garret Bassett, Shelby Brown, Lynnea Crock, Jessica Durant, Tessa Littick, Mykensie White of Zanesville; Nevada Smith of Glenford; and Andrew Newsom of New Concord.

OUZ releases dean's list

ZANESVILLE — Several local students made the fall semester dean's list at Ohio University at Zanesville.

Named were Laken Taylor of Crooksville; Abby Cullins, Caylee Cunningham and Emma Meadows of Dresden; John McElfresh of Frazeysburg; Dorothy King of Junction City; Kya Balderson and Addie Young of Malta; Emma Hopkins of McConnelsville; Claire Creeks, Laken Griffith and Laney Griffith of Nashport; Jenna Babcock and Cassi Hill of New Concord; Aliyah Compston and Kaylea Cook New Lexington; Haley Matheney of Norwich; Savannah Huebner of Roseville; Brooklyn Frame of Somerset; and Lauren Beck, Mason Berry, Madelyn Cherrington, Savannah Collins, Kylee Crozier, Kelsey Delbert, Sean Dudgeon, Ava Fisher, Cole Ford, Paige German, Amber Godfrey, Allie Hankinson, Bailey Joseph, Heather McHenry, Melena Moore, Nicholas Nestor, Ashton Pettit, Kelsie Robillard, Reece Smalley, Grace Swartz, Connor Tyo and Maranna White of Zanesville.

