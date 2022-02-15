ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Cab for Cutie Cover Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise”: Listen

By Matthew Strauss
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Friday (February 18), Canvasback Music and Atlantic Records will release the Benjamin Gibbard–curated compilation Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono. Before the album arrives, Gibbard and...

pitchfork.com

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney emotional when listening to song he penned for John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has said he finds it emotional listening to a song he wrote which he says was him “talking to John (Lennon) after we’d had all the sort of disputes about The Beatles break up”.The 79-year-old was reflecting on the track Dear Friend, which featured on Wild Life, the debut album from Paul McCartney and Wings formed in 1971 after the Fab Four had parted ways.The band, also known by their original name Wings, had a founding line-up which included Sir Paul’s late wife Linda on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell and The Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.In...
MUSIC
Watch Maxwell Perform “Off” on Colbert

Maxwell appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his song “Off.” He also offered “precise advice” for viewers who wrote in with various Valentine’s conundrums, many involving his own romantic status. Check out video of both below. In November, Maxwell performed “Bad...
MUSIC
Juliette Lewis on the Music That Made Her

Somewhere between Blondie and Jimi Hendrix, Juliette Lewis emits a mock sigh. “This feature already has made me upset because, no, you can’t pick just one song,” she says by phone from a hotel in New Orleans. It should come as little surprise that Lewis adores music so wholeheartedly—there’s her punk band, Juliette and the Licks, but there’s also a rock’n’roll sensibility that carries over to her roles. Throughout her nearly four-decade career, Lewis has excelled at playing characters driven by a fierce inner rhythm. Most recently, she has brought that unpredictable intensity to the role of Natalie, a hardened loner with a fierce loyalty, in Showtime’s runaway hit Yellowjackets. She even wore her own Amyl and the Sniffers shirt on the show, thinking that her character would be a fan of the Australian punk band.
MUSIC
Once Twice Melody

Beach House’s Once Twice Melody begins “out in the summer sun,” dawning strings and downy acoustic guitars sketching a scene of pastoral bliss, and ends, 17 songs later, reaching “into the darkness,” where “the universe collects us.” It is a fittingly epic span for a pair of Baltimore stargazers who have never been shy about courting infinity. Between those two ephemeral points, Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally luxuriate in the interplay of shadow and light, the scent of night-blooming flowers, the rhapsody of sensation itself. The first album that they have produced on their own, it hews to Beach House’s trademark dream-pop reverie—eight albums in, it is clearer than ever that they have no interest in breaking character or changing up the scenery—while billowing outward in every direction. The operative term is more, the operative mode superlative: bigger but also gauzier; more sumptuous, more diaphanous, more dazzling. You don’t listen to Once Twice Melody, you dissolve into it.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”

Willie Nelson is about to turn 89 years old — 89! — and this year he will celebrate his birthday by releasing a new album. The date is April 29, and the album is A Beautiful Time. Nelson wrote most of the album with Buddy Cannon, but there are also covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” and the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and a few more tunes penned by others. For instance, opening track and lead single “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” is credited to Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Hear it below.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Paul McCartney Announces 2022 U.S. Tour

Paul McCartney has announced his first tour dates since 2019. The U.S. run kicks off this April in Spokane, Washington and winds up in New Jersey in mid-June. Check out the dates below. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney said...
SPOKANE, WA
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Stream The New Yoko Ono Tribute Album Ocean Child Feat. Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, The Flaming Lips, & More

Frustrated with the public perception of Yoko Ono and her artistic legacy, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard took it upon himself to put together the new tribute album Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono. The LP features contributions from heavy hitters like Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, the Flaming Lips, the Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Amber Coffman, US Girls, Jay Som, We Are KING, Thao, and Sudan Archives. We’ve already heard David Byrne and YLT’s take on “Who Has Seen The Wind?,” Japanese Breakfast’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do,” and Death Cab’s “Waiting For The Sunrise.” And today, which also happens to be Ono’s 89th birthday, the whole project is out in the world. Stream it below.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary. The album was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half-speed for the best sound quality. The new set will contain two LPs alongside expanded artwork and packaging.
MUSIC
Deadline

Dallas Good Dies: Guitarist And Singer With The Sadies Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce Good of the bluegrass group the Good Brothers, a Juno Award–winning band that was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. In 1994 Dallas and brothe Travis cofounded The Sadies, releasing their first album, Precious Moments, in 1998. The band became a solid...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

“Black Be the Source” [ft. Pink Siifu and Billz Egypt]

Fly Anakin’s “Black Be the Source,” the soulful fourth single from his upcoming album Frank, is a celebration of the limitlessness of Blackness. Over a stuttering piano sample and dampened drums from producer DJ Harrison, the Virginia rapper-producer mulls over the sustaining power of Black culture with a laidback flow. While his lyrics contain references to civil rights icons and long-defunct slave routes, there’s no fire or indignation in his voice. Anakin and his guests–frequent collaborator Pink Siifu and musician Billz Egypt–choose to embrace the positives of their community instead. For Anakin, that means celebrating nights spent downing Four Lokos with the homies, while Siifu and Egypt focus on the opportunities they’ve created for their loved ones. For all three, Blackness is a matter of fact. They’ll fight ignorance when need be, but they’re confident enough to lay back and revel in their cultural spoils.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to CLBRKS and Kiina’s “GOONIES” [ft. RENELLE893 & 1JACK]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “GOONIES,” CLBRKS and Kiina boast with a self-assured candor. Featuring rappers RENELLE893 and 1JACK, the track is a sunny highlight from the London rapper/producer duo’s newest album, HABITS 2 (a sequel to their 2017 project). CLBRKS raps with a playful braggadocio that matches Kiina’s soulful and brass-heavy production. As gentle horns loop throughout, CLBRKS reflects on his music career, giving a nod to his creative influences. RENELLE893 jumps in right after, providing a welcome complement to CLBRKS’ nasally flow with his deep vocals and confident lines (“I hear I’m destined to fail, but I really don’t believe in fate”). The duo reach for something greater than themselves, achieving this end with help from their friends.
MUSIC
