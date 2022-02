SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Police in Springdale are searching for a man they say hasn't been in contact with his family in nearly two weeks. The Town of Springdale Police Department reports that 31-year-old Jordan Butler had previously made contact with his family on Feb. 6. A family member who spoke with News19 said he doesn't drive. The family member also said it's not normal for him to be out of communication - particularly for this long.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO